RPT-COLUMN-Iron ore rally; a case of rational exuberance? Andy Home
The price of iron ore traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) rose on Tuesday for the sixth consecutive day and is now at its highest level in three years.
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 19 Petmin Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share up 9% to 19.06 cents * Says dividend up 25% to 5 cents per share * Says to sell around 900,000 t of anthracite in next 12 months, 300,000 t less
than capacity given depressed market * Says commissioning of 3rd processing plant at somkhele with capacity to
produce 480,000 t expected completed by Q1 2013 * Says declared a final gross dividend of five cents per ordinary share
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
CARACAS, Feb 14 Venezuelan authorities raided the Caracas offices of Odebrecht on Tuesday, as prosecutors deepened a probe into the Brazilian construction firm that has admitted paying some $98 million in bribes to obtain government contracts in Venezuela.