UPDATE 2-Yingde Gases shareholders vote for major board change
* Co-founders Sun, Strutt to stay on Yingde board, Zhao voted out
April 17 Miner Petra Diamonds said it recovered a high-quality 25.5-carat blue diamond at its Cullinan mine in South Africa, sending its shares up as much as 5 percent.
Blue diamonds are extremely rare and Petra's Cullinan mine has produced some that have fetched hefty prices, including a 26.6-carat rough stone that yielded an internally flawless 7-carat polished stone and sold for $9.49 million in May 2009.
"If this is anything to go by, a similar number may be expected to go straight to the bottom line," Numis Securities' Cailey Barker said.
Last November, a flawless deep-blue diamond from Cullinan, which weighed 10.48 carats and was about the size of an almond, was auctioned for 10.27 million Swiss francs ($10.8 million) and set a world record for a blue diamond per carat.
Petra's shares were up 1 percent at 108.3 pence at 0809 GMT on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.9497 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 9 China's imports of major commodities remained robust in February, underlining the recent positive trend, but also masking a few areas of emerging concern.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.