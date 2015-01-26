Jan 26 Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Monday it expected full-year results below analysts' average forecast, citing softness in the diamond market.

The miner, which has four producing mines in South Africa and one in Tanzania, revised its full-year production guidance to about 3.3 million carats from about 3.2 million carats. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)