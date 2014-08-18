Aug 18 Petra Diamonds Ltd :
* FY 2015 carat production of ca. 3.2 mcts, an increase of
ca. 3 pct on FY 2014 production (3.1 mcts)
* Remains firmly on track to meet its target of ca. 5 mcts
p.a. by FY 2019
* Total operating costs to remain well controlled and
largely in line with prior guidance
* Diamond prices for FY 2015 guided above actual average
values achieved in FY 2014 (apart from Williamson)
* FY 2015 capex for South African operations of ca. 1,900
million rand, an increase of ca. 300 million rand (ca. 19 pct)
against previous guidance
* Dividend commencement remain in line with management's
expectations
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: