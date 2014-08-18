Aug 18 Petra Diamonds Ltd :

* FY 2015 carat production of ca. 3.2 mcts, an increase of ca. 3 pct on FY 2014 production (3.1 mcts)

* Remains firmly on track to meet its target of ca. 5 mcts p.a. by FY 2019

* Total operating costs to remain well controlled and largely in line with prior guidance

* Diamond prices for FY 2015 guided above actual average values achieved in FY 2014 (apart from Williamson)

* FY 2015 capex for South African operations of ca. 1,900 million rand, an increase of ca. 300 million rand (ca. 19 pct) against previous guidance

