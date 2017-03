April 23 Petra Diamonds Ltd :

* Q3 production up 15 percent to 743,424 carats

* Says on track to meet FY 2014 production target of 3.0 million carats

* Q3 revenue up 55 pct to $163.9 million, including 29.6 carat blue diamond which sold for $25.6 million

* Says strong start to calendar year for rough diamond market, with prices achieved by Petra up around 10 pct

* Expect market to consolidate around current price levels for remainder of FY 2014