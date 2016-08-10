Aug 10 Petra Diamonds Ltd said on
Wednesday it recovered a 138.57 carat white diamond at the
historic Cullinan mine near Pretoria in South Africa.
The diamond is classified as type IIa, D colour, meaning it
has high clarity, and would be offered for sale in Johannesburg
later this month, the diamond miner said.
The company had earlier this year sold a 121.26 carat white
diamond recovered from the same mine for $6 million to a joint
venture between Nemesis International and Golden Yellow
Diamonds.
