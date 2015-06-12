June 12 Petra Diamonds Ltd forecast
full-year revenue below market expectations as it fetches less
for the smaller diamonds being mined from late stage ores at its
Finsch and Cullinan mines in South Africa.
The company, which expects full-year revenue of about $430
million, said it had seen fewer high quality stones, but kept
its production target of about 3.2 million carats for the year.
.
Analysts on an average had expected revenue of $457.75
million for the full year ended June 30, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Petra Diamonds, which has four producing mines in South
Africa and one in Tanzania, had warned in April that full-year
results would be below market consensus due to variability in
grade and production mix.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)