Aug 18 Petra Diamonds Ltd said it would
mine about 3.2 million carats in the financial year ended June
2015, an increase of 3 percent from the previous year.
The company, which has five producing mines in South Africa
and one in Tanzania, said it remained on track to meet its
production target of about 5 million carats annually by the 2019
financial year.
London-listed Petra Diamonds gets most of its production
from five mines it bought from Anglo American Plc's De
Beers unit, the world's biggest diamond producer by value.
