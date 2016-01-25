(Corrects third paragraph to say rough diamond prices fell 9 percent, not diamond prices fell 7 percent)

Jan 25 Diamond miner Petra Diamonds Ltd said its first-half revenue fell 28 percent as the price of diamonds continued to fall.

Revenue for the six months to Dec. 31 fell to $154 million from $214.8 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

The price of rough diamonds fell about 9 percent, hurt by slowing demand for the precious stone. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)