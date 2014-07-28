Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
July 28 Petra Diamonds Ltd said full-year production jumped 17 percent, driven by higher output at its Finsch mine in South Africa.
Petra, which has five producing mines in South Africa and one in Tanzania, said production rose to 3.1 million carats in the year ended June 30 from 2.7 million a year earlier.
The London-listed diamond miner said revenue rose 17 percent to $472.6 million. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.
* Pro forma adjusted operating profit grew 58% in calendar year 2016 to £164m.