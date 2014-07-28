July 28 Petra Diamonds Ltd said full-year production jumped 17 percent, driven by higher output at its Finsch mine in South Africa.

Petra, which has five producing mines in South Africa and one in Tanzania, said production rose to 3.1 million carats in the year ended June 30 from 2.7 million a year earlier.

The London-listed diamond miner said revenue rose 17 percent to $472.6 million. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)