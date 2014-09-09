Sept 9 Petra Diamonds said on Tuesday it
had recovered an "exceptional" 232.08 carat white diamond at its
Cullinan mine, the source of many large diamonds.
The diamond miner, which has five producing mines in South
Africa and one in Tanzania, said it expected the diamond that
has no measurable nitrogen impurities, to be sold in the second
quarter of its current fiscal year ending June 30, 2015.
The Cullinan mine boasts of the largest rough gem diamond
ever recovered - the 1905 Cullinan Diamond, which was cut into
two stones that are part of Britain's Crown Jewels held in the
Tower of London.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; editing by Kate Holton)