* Shares jump 11 percent

* CEO says recent diamond demand has picked up

* Optimistic on long-term outlook for diamonds

* On track to lift output to over 5 mln carats by FY 2019

By Julie Crust

LONDON, Dec 2 Petra Diamonds, London's largest listed pure diamond producer, expects to step up to the main UK stock market possibly as soon as next week, in a move that could see the African-focused miner included in the FTSE 250 index next March.

Shares in AIM-listed Petra, which gave a presentation to analysts and reporters on Friday, closed 11 percent higher, valuing the diamond producer at more than 550 million pounds ($860 million).

Petra expects the move to the main UK market to boost investor interest in its shares, as index tracker funds would be required to hold the stock.

Rough diamond prices had been strong from the end of 2010 until June this year when prices started to soften. Chief Executive Johan Dippenaar said demand had picked up, although he expects to see more volatility in coming months.

"In the last two weeks or so, we have seen a lot stronger demand from our customers," said Dippenaar, noting that the tender it is running now has twice the number of participants than were seen in August and September.

"It's not all doom and gloom out there," he said, noting that the diamond market had not been affected in the same way it had been in 2008.

The recent appreciation in the South African rand versus the dollar had helped cushion the impact of lower dollar prices for diamonds, he said. The majority of costs for Petra, which operates seven of its eight mines in South Africa, are in rands.

He was also optimistic about the longer-term outlook for the market. Petra said there had been no major diamond mines discovered since the early 1990s and that worldwide production is expected to remain flat until around 2017, while demand, especially from China, is set to continue to grow.

Petra's move to the main market comes at a time when two jewellery companies are looking to list in Hong Kong, and follows Anglo American's decision to spend $5.1 billion on buying the Oppenheimer family out of De Beers, the world's biggest diamond producer by value.

Dippenaar called Anglo's move a vote of confidence in the diamond market.

In Hong Kong, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd could raise up to $2.83 billion, which would be the biggest initial public offering there of the year, with pricing set for Dec. 8, Reuters reported last month, citing two sources.

London-based jeweller Graff Diamonds plans to raise about $1 billion in a Hong Kong listing next year to capitalise on booming demand from China and India.

Petra Chairman Adonis Pouroulis also said it could be highly possible in future to see jewellers moving upstream to secure their own supplies.

Tiffany & Co and Swatch have both reported they are looking to secure supplies of rough diamonds. Petra said some retailers were concerned about the supply of gems and were no longer satisfied buying diamonds from traders, cutters and polishers and were looking to buy diamonds closer to the source.

"This will be a value driver in years to come," Dippenaar said.

BHP Billiton said on Tuesday it was mulling selling all or part of its diamond assets, which include the EKATI mine in Canada, as part of a review.

Dippenaar said any diamond company would look at the data if BHP decided to sell EKATI, although he added that Petra was not out searching for acquisitions.

Petra said it was on track to increase output from about 1.1 million carats to over 5 million by FY 2019. ($1 = 0.6399 British pounds) (Editing by David Holmes)