SINGAPORE Dec 12 Shares of Singapore's Petra Foods Ltd jumped nearly 11 percent to a record after it agreed to sell its cocoa ingredients unit for $950 million to Zurich-based cocoa and chocolate products manufacturer Barry Callebaut AG.

Petra shares surged 10.9 percent to S$3.05 on Wednesday after a trading halt was lifted.

The proposed sale includes Petra's entire cocoa ingredients business, including seven factories in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, Mexico, Germany and France, as well as sales offices in Singapore, Netherlands and the United States, the company said in a statement.

Petra, which also sells its own confectionery brands, will realise a gain on disposal of around $106 million, the company said. It plans to focus on growing its branded consumer division. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)