July 28 Petra Diamonds Ltd

* Fy revenue rose 17 percent to 472.6 million usd

* Trading update

* Production up 17% to 3,110,823 carats (fy 2013: 2,668,305 carats), above market guidance of 3 million carats ("mcts").

* Revenue up 17% to us$472.6 million (fy 2013: us$402.7 million).

* Capex of us$210.0 million (fy 2013: us$191.2 million), in accordance with roll-out of group's expansion programmes.

* A firmer diamond market was experienced in h2 fy 2014, with rough diamond prices achieved by petra for fy 2014 either in line with or above guidance.