Sept 18 Petra Diamonds Ltd :

* Fy revenue rose 20 percent to $471.8 million

* Fy adjusted EBITDA 4 up 47 pct to $187.7 million (FY 2013: $127.6 million)

* Says FY basic EPS from continuing operations: 12.80 cents per share (FY 2013: 10.43 cents per share)

* Production up 17 pct to 3,110,823 carats (FY 2013: 2,668,305 carats), ahead of market guidance of 3 mcts

* Capex of $211.2 million (FY 2013: $191.2 million) (including capitalised borrowing costs)

* Says production forecast to increase to 3.2 mcts in FY 2015

* Says expansion plans remain on track to increase production to 5 mcts by fy 2019.

* Says is currently considering bringing commencement of dividend payments forward from previously communicated date of FY 2016

* Will provide detail on anticipated dividend policy, commencement, on or before publication of its H1 FY 2015 trading update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)