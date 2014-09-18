Sept 18 Petra Diamonds Ltd :
* Fy revenue rose 20 percent to $471.8 million
* Fy adjusted EBITDA 4 up 47 pct to $187.7 million (FY 2013:
$127.6 million)
* Says FY basic EPS from continuing operations: 12.80 cents
per share (FY 2013: 10.43 cents per share)
* Production up 17 pct to 3,110,823 carats (FY 2013:
2,668,305 carats), ahead of market guidance of 3 mcts
* Capex of $211.2 million (FY 2013: $191.2 million)
(including capitalised borrowing costs)
* Says production forecast to increase to 3.2 mcts in FY
2015
* Says expansion plans remain on track to increase
production to 5 mcts by fy 2019.
* Says is currently considering bringing commencement of
dividend payments forward from previously communicated date of
FY 2016
* Will provide detail on anticipated dividend policy,
commencement, on or before publication of its H1 FY 2015 trading
update
