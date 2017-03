Oct 27 Petra Diamonds Ltd :

* Q1 revenue rose 55 percent to $100.8 million

* Production for Q1 FY 2015 was up 2 pct to 833,744 carats

* Carats sold were down 10 pct to 532,250 carats