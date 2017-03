Sept 16 Petra Diamonds Ltd

* 122.52 carat blue diamond sale

* Announces that 122.52 carat blue diamond recovered from cullinan mine in june has been sold for a value equivalent to us$27.6 million (us$225,269 per carat)

* Polishing partner will settle its 85% of agreed rough sales partnership value, being us$23.5 million, immediately and petra will record this sum as revenue in its q1 fy 2015 results.

* Stone will be cut and polished and upon sale of polished, petra will receive its 15% share in proceeds, after beneficiation and related expenses.