July 30 Petra Diamonds Ltd : * Production up 21% to 2,668,305 carats (FY 2012: 2,208,862 carats) * Further production growth expected for FY 2014 to 2.9 mcts to 3 mcts * Revenue up 27% to US$402.7 million (FY 2012: US$316.9 million) * Capex of US$201.2 million (FY 2012: US$138.0 million)