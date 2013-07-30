PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 1
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 30 Petra Diamonds Ltd : * Production up 21% to 2,668,305 carats (FY 2012: 2,208,862 carats) * Further production growth expected for FY 2014 to 2.9 mcts to 3 mcts * Revenue up 27% to US$402.7 million (FY 2012: US$316.9 million) * Capex of US$201.2 million (FY 2012: US$138.0 million) * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Renewable credits, corn, refining prices swing in volatile trade
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source