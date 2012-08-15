Aug 15 Petra Diamonds Ltd lowered its
production forecast for fiscal 2013, due to a revision of the
mining scope at its Finsch mine in South Africa and lower
production at its Williamson mine in Tanzania.
The company, which has interests in seven producing mines in
South Africa and one in Tanzania, said it expects to produce
about 2.9 million carats for the year ending June 30, 2013, a
quarter of a million carats lower than its prior view.
It produced about 2.2 million carats in fiscal 2012.
Petra said its production target of 5 million carats a year
by fiscal 2019 remained on track.
The company said it expected diamond prices to remain flat
for the rest of this year.
"The rough diamond market is expected to remain under
pressure in the short term, however, Petra's view is that the
medium to long-term outlook for diamond prices remains positive
due to the well-reported medium-term strong supply and demand
fundamentals," the FTSE 250 company said in a statement.
The Finsch mine, South Africa's second-largest diamond mine
by production which Petra bought from De Beers in September,
contributed 1.1 million carats to overall output in the year
ended June 30.
Petra shares closed at 99.5 pence on Tuesday on the London
Stock Exchange.