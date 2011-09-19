* Uncertain economic outlook may cause gem price volatility

* Year EBITDA $67.1 million versus $70.9 million

* Expects to produce 2.1-2.3 mln carats in current year

* Move to LSE main market expected by end-December (Adds interview with CEO, analyst comment)

By Julie Crust

LONDON, Sept 19 Petra Diamonds expects rough diamond prices to remain volatile for the remainder of this year as a result of recent economic uncertainty, the Africa-focused miner said as it posted a 5.4 percent fall in core full-year profit.

Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation dipped to $67.1 million, missing the consensus of $74.5 million, for the year to end-June.

Lower production outweighed higher rough, or unpolished, diamond prices that had risen steadily from last October to highs in June. It already announced that revenue rose 24 percent in the year.

Petra's shares were down 1.6 percent at 0820 GMT, outperforming a 3.3 percent drop in the British mining index .

It completed the acquisition of a 74-percent interest in the Finsch mine, South Africa's second-largest mine by output, last week. The mine is expected to add at least 1 million carats (Mcts) to production for the current financial year.

"We expect to see some growth on the current portfolio," Chief Executive Johan Dippenaar told Reuters on Monday, adding that Petra expects to produce 2.1 to 2.3 million carats overall in the current financial year, up from 1.12 million in FY 2011.

Petra, which has seven producing mines in South Africa and one in Tanzania, expects to produce about 4 million carats by FY 2014 and more than 5 million carats a year by FY 2019.

The company's main drivers are the Cullinan, home to the largest gem ever found, and Finsch mines.

Increasing production is one way the group is trying to control cost pressures alongside more efficient use of electricity and labour. Petra managed to keep its unit costs steady versus the previous year.

Electricity prices in South Africa are due to rise over 25 percent in the current financial year and Petra also expects wage increases to outpace inflation. The stronger South African rand also added to cost pressures this year.

PRICES

Smaller rival Firestone Diamonds said last week that rough diamond prices have fallen about 15 to 20 percent since the start of August mainly due to financial markets uncertainty.

Petra said it had also seen a 20 percent decline in prices, although this was from the highs in June, and Dippenaar said prices are likely to remain volatile until December when the market will stabilise.

"It has become a little bit difficult with the volatility we have seen in the markets in the last three to four weeks, but we believe that the supply and demand fundamentals are firmly in place," Dippenaar said.

De Beers, which controls about 40 percent of the unpolished diamond market, is even more optimistic. It told Reuters on Monday that it sees rough diamond prices setting a new record this year on the exceptionally strong performance of its key U.S. market and robust demand in China and India.

Petra, the largest diamond company on AIM, expects to move up to the London Stock Exchange's main market by the end of December.

"We believe the expected move to the main board of the London Stock Exchange, and likely inclusion in the FTSE 250, by end-December 2011 could be a significant re-rating event for Petra Diamonds," said analysts at CanaccordGenuity. (Editing by Sarah Young and Helen Massy-Beresford)