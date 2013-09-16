LONDON, Sept 16 Petra Diamonds Ltd said
on Monday it was on track to hit its production target for the
coming financial year, despite more than two weeks of disruption
from strikes affecting over a third of output.
Petra, publishing full year results for the year to the end
of June 2013, said adjusted net profit after tax rose 22 percent
to $48.3 million. Core profit, or earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), rose just over a third
to $122.4 million, broadly in line with analyst expectations.
The company, which has seven producing mines in South Africa
and one in Tanzania, was hit by strikes in South Africa
beginning on Aug. 29, but said on Monday that normal operations
would resume from Sept. 16.
Thanks to what it said was a strong production run rate at
the start to the year, the group said it remained on track to
increase production around 12 percent to 3 million carats.
That compares to production for the year ended June 30, 2013
of 2.7 million carats, according to numbers released in July.
Petra Diamonds, whose customers are primarily in India, the
United States and China, gets most of its production from five
mines that it bought from Anglo American Plc's De Beers
unit, the world's biggest diamond producer by value.
It plans to increase production to 5 million carats by its
2019 financial year.