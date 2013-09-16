UPDATE 1-Russia's NLMK says earnings rise as steel prices recover
* Shares up 1 pct in Moscow, outperform market (Adds details, quotes, context)
Sept 16 Petra Diamonds Ltd : * Net profitafter tax of US$27.9 million * Company remains on track for full year production to increase ca. 12 % to 3.0
* Shares up 1 pct in Moscow, outperform market (Adds details, quotes, context)
LONDON, March 6 The 11 billion pound ($13.5 billion) merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management will lead to some job losses but not the 1,000 figure that has been cited in media reports, the Aberdeen CEO said on Monday.
DUBLIN, March 3 Ireland's government will select bookrunners and co-lead managers to assist a potential share sale of state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB), it said on Friday, in a further signal that it could launch an IPO by May.