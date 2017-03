Aug 12 Petra Diamonds Ltd : * Longer term production target of ca. 5 mcts pa by FY 2019 remains on track * FY 2014 total tonnes treated ca. 17.5 million tonnes ("mt"), an increase of

18% over FY 2013 actual * FY 2014 carat production of ca. 3 million carats, increase of 12% on FY 2013 * Expansion capex across South African operations for FY 2014 of ca. ZAR1,545

million * Total operating costs will remain well controlled, labour and electricity

expected to increase above the s. African cpi * Sees pricing to be supported by constrained supply and a firmer US market as