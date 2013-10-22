SINGAPORE Oct 22 Singapore's Petra Foods Ltd
is in dispute with Barry Callebaut after the
latter sought a discount in the final pricing for buying Petra's
cocoa business, Petra Food said in a statement late Monday.
Swiss-based Barry Callebaut, the world's biggest maker of
finished chocolate products for companies such as Nestle SA
and Hershey Co, sought a reduction of $98.3
million in the closing price last month, which Petra Foods
considered unjustified.
In July, Petra Foods said it expected to receive $860
million from the deal, after it first announced selling its
cocoa ingredients business to Barry Callebaut for $950 million
last December.
Petra Foods said that Barry Callebaut's proposal to reduce
the closing price is not compliant with the sale and purchase
agreement and the law and does not have a proper or valid basis.