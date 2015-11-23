NEW YORK Nov 23 Oil and gas investment bank
Petrie Partners and financial advisory firm Rothschild have
joined forces to win business in the wave of corporate debt
restructurings rippling across the energy sector, Petrie
co-founder Andrew Rapp told Reuters.
The prolonged decline in oil prices has stressed the energy
industry, particularly exploration and production and services
firms, forcing some companies to restructure their balance
sheets, and, in some cases, file for bankruptcy.
This presents an opportunity for Petrie and Rothschild
because energy companies typically hire financial advisors to
work with creditors and restructure.
Petrie Partners, which is headquartered in Denver and has
offices in Houston, brings expertise in oil and gas to the
venture, Rapp said. Bankers from Bank of America Merrill Lynch
and Petrie Parkman & Co., an energy advisor acquired by
Merrill Lynch in 2006, started Petrie Partners in 2011.
Rapp said that the two together could be "powerful" in the
current environment.
"Right now (we're) mainly focusing on the upstream names,"
Rapp said.
Rothschild is known for its restructuring experience, having
been involved in the bankruptcies of NII Holdings, the parent of
Nextel operators in Latin America, and Apple Inc
supplier GT Advanced Technologies.
The firms began planning a collaboration this summer and
started pitching companies for business early this fall, Rapp
said. They are working on a couple of assignments currently, he
added, declining to publicly name them.
Competitors of Rothschild and Petrie Partners have also
snapped up many assignments in the oil patch recently. Offshore
drillers Vantage Drilling Company and Paragon Offshore Plc
hired investment bank Lazard Freres & Co., which has an
office in Houston, earlier this year for advice.
Representatives for Rothschild were not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Andrew
Hay)