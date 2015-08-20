(Adds details from Petroceltic's updated statement, share

Aug 20 Irish oil producer Petroceltic
International Plc said on Thursday the Irish High Court
had ordered the deletion of a blog after finding that its
content had defamed the company.
Petroceltic, mired in a boardroom battle with its largest
shareholder, Worldview Capital Management, started legal action
to discover the identity of the anonymous blogger whom it said
had made baseless allegations about the company.
Petroceltic said the court ordered the blog's host,
Automattic, to immediately delete the blog and not allow any
further posts from the blogger. The court also ordered that the
blogger be identified, the company said.
Court officials did not immediately respond to requests to
confirm the ruling.
A spokesman for Worldview declined to comment.
"On the basis of the investigation it has conducted to date,
the company considers the allegations to be entirely baseless,
untrue and defamatory," Petroceltic said in a statement.
Worldview has sought clarification from the company about
allegations of "fraud and corruption" at a Petroceltic project
in Algeria.
As part of a long-running dispute over management of the
company, Worldview made a failed attempt in January to oust
Chief Executive Brian O'Cathain from the board.
Petroceltic suspended a proposed $175 million bond issue
earlier this month after Worldview said it could lead to
bondholders securing key company assets below value.
The company's London-listed shares closed 7.4
percent lower at 50 pence on Thursday.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Noor Zainab Hussain in
Bengaluru and Conor Humphries in Dublin; Editing by Ted Kerr)