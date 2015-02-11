Feb 11 Petroceltic International Plc

* Petroceltic reiterates its recommendation that shareholders should vote against resolutions proposed by worldview

* They clearly represent a means for them to obtain control of company's board without paying shareholders a fair price for gaining control of company

* Worldview's attempt to take control of petroceltic risks serious damage to company's north african assets and their proposed technical strategy for algeria and egypt is flawed

* Petroceltic has no current plans to raise equity capital