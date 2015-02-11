Feb 11 Petroceltic International Plc
* Petroceltic reiterates its recommendation that
shareholders should vote against resolutions proposed by
worldview
* They clearly represent a means for them to obtain control
of company's board without paying shareholders a fair price for
gaining control of company
* Worldview's attempt to take control of petroceltic risks
serious damage to company's north african assets and their
proposed technical strategy for algeria and egypt is flawed
* Petroceltic has no current plans to raise equity capital
