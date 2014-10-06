UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
LONDON Oct 6 Irish oil producer Petroceltic International said on Monday it had received an acquisition proposal by rival oil firm Dragon Oil.
"The board of Petroceltic announces that it is in detailed discussions regarding a possible offer to be made by Dragon Oil," the company said in a statement.
Dragon Oil's proposed offer is 230 pence per share in cash. Petroceltic shares closed at 178.5 pence on Friday.
Petroceltic said it would be willing to accept the offer once Dragon Oil's majority shareholder approves the deal. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
LONDON, March 12 British homebuilder Bovis has rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in negotiations about a possible deal, the firm said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.
BEIRUT, March 10 Lebanon's finance ministry has mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with settlement on March 20 and is planning three tranches, a ministry official said.