Dec 23 Irish oil producer Petroceltic International Plc said it hired bankers to conduct a strategic review, including a sale, after tumbling oil prices hurt its business.

The company said on Wednesday it had appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Davy Corporate Finance to begin talks with potential buyers.

Petroceltic also said it would sell its interests in projects in Egypt and Greece, and its creditors had agreed to waive some debt repayment obligations.