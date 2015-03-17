DUBAI, March 17 Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh has signed loans worth around 19.4 billion riyals ($5.2 billion) for the expansion of its petrochemicals complex in the kingdom, it said on Tuesday.

The loans include 7.5 billion riyals from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and 4.9 billion riyals from the state-owned Public Investment Fund. The rest of the money was in the form of loans from local and international banks, it said in a statement.

The total cost of the project, known as Rabigh Phase II, is now estimated at 30 billion riyals, it said. The firm is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Sumitomo Chemical . ($1 = 3.7506 riyals) (Reporting by Noah Browning; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)