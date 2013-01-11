Jan 11 PetroBakken Energy Ltd slashed
its capital expenditure for this year as Canadian oil prices
remain weak amid a shortage of pipelines - an infrastructure
bottleneck that also forced Penn West Petroleum Ltd to
cut its spending plans.
The price differential between Canadian crude and West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) widened to the most in five years around
mid-December as a surge in production far outpaced the capacity
to ship oil to U.S. refineries.
Supplies are set to increase with the start-up of Imperial
Oil Ltd's 110,000-barrel-per-day Kearl oil sands
project in coming weeks.
PetroBakken said it would spend C$675 million (about $686
million) this year, much lower than the C$975 million it had
estimated for last year.
"The reason for it, I think, is just the commodity price
outlook and the company's high leverage and dividend
commitments," Altacorp Capital analyst Don Rawson told Reuters.
The company announced a dividend of 8 Canadian cents per
share in December.
"Commodity price is important, but if they had a pristine
balance sheet, I am sure they wouldn't be cutting spending to
the degree that they have," Rawson said.
Penn West said on Wednesday that it expects to spend C$900
million this year, with the possibility of increasing that by
C$300 million. It had estimated expenditure of between C$1.3
billion and C$1.4 billion in 2012.
Tight pipeline capacity to the U.S. Midwest and poor access
to markets such as the U.S. Gulf Coast and Asia have delayed the
opening up of new regions for Canadian supply.
The resulting weakness in oil prices has hit the shares of
many producers. Penn West Petroleum's stock has lost 20 percent
over the past three months, while PetroBakken shares have fallen
25 percent during the same period.
PetroBakken shares were down 2 percent at C$10.05 in Friday
afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Shares of Penn
West Petroleum were down 3 percent at C$10.06.