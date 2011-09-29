* Petrobakken shares drop 22 percent

* Parent Petrobank also plunges

* Investors worry about debt, dividends (Adds details and closing share prices)

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 29 Petrobakken Inc PBN.TO shares plunged by more than a fifth on Thursday on fears the company may have to suspend its lucrative dividend.

Shares in Petrobakken, which produces oil from the prolific Bakken field in southern Saskatchewan, fell C$1.77, or 22 percent, to C$6.59 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Volume was nearly 3.4 million shares, nearly five times more than the three-month average.

The shares have dropped 71 percent over the past 12 months.

Shares in Petrobank PBG.TO, which holds 59 percent of Petrobakken, fell C$1.66, or 20 percent, to C$6.59.

Analysts said there are concerns that heavily indebted Petrobakken would have to suspend its monthly dividend of 8 Canadian cents a share as weakening oil prices cut into its cash flow.

"Everyone is worried about Petrobakken's debt position right now," said Cody Kwong, an analyst at FirstEnergy Capital Corp. "They're under scrutiny ... everyone want to have a flight to a dividend-paying (company) that looks sustainable and this is not one of those right now."

Earlier this week BMO Capital Markets analyst Jim Byrne lowered his rating on Petrobakken to "underperform" from "market performance" and dropped his target for the stock to C$7 from C$15.

Petrobakken, which produces about 35,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day, reported bank debt of C$1.14 billion ($1.2 billion) at the end of the second quarter. It also has $750 million worth of convertible debentures due in early 2013.

The company could not be immediately reached for comment.

($1=$1.04 Canadian) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Peter Galloway)