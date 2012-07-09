July 9 PetroBakken Energy Ltd's average
production rose 10 percent in the second quarter and the company
said it expects production growth to continue in the second half
of the year, with about 75 percent of its planned wells yet to
be drilled.
The Canadian oil and gas company, which has assets in the
light oil Bakken and Cardium areas, said production in the
second quarter averaged 38,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day
(boe/d).
In the year-ago quarter production averaged 35,300 boe/d.
The company, which has a market value of C$2.20 billion
($2.16 billion), still sees 2012 exit production rate of 52,000
to 56,000 boe/d.
Shares of the company closed at C$11.73 on Friday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.0188 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Maju Samuel)