Jan 19 Canada's PetroBakken Energy Ltd said it would sell its 2.2 percent interest in its non-core southeast Saskatchewan Weyburn assets for C$105 million.

The deal, which is expected to close by the end of February, includes assets that produce 580 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), the oil and gas company said in a statement.

Shares of the Calgary-based company closed at C$14.93 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)