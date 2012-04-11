April 11 PetroBakken Energy Ltd
reported higher average production for the first quarter and
reiterated its capital budget for this year at C$875 million
($872.7 million).
For the quarter, the company's average production exceeded
46,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), compared with
41,562 boe/d last year.
The company also reiterated its exit production rate
forecast for this year of 52,000-56,000 boe/d.
Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company closed at
C$15.83 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.0027 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)