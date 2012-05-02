GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
May 2 PetroBakken Energy Ltd's first-quarter profit rose more than four-fold, helped in part by higher production from its Cardium light oil play in central Alberta.
January-March adjusted net income was C$102.6 million, or 54 Canadian cents per share, compared with earnings of C$25.1 million, or 13 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
Oil and natural gas revenue for the light oil-focused exploration and production company rose 17 percent to C$330.4 million.
For the quarter, the company's production averaged 46,722 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), compared with 41,562 boe/d, a year ago.
Quarterly production from the company's Cardium business unit rose 90 percent to 16,568 boe/d.
PetroBakken Energy's funds flow from operations for the quarter was 95 Canadian cents per share, compared with 86 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
Shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, closed at C$14.35 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.