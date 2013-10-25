By Jeb Blount and Sabrina Lorenzi
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 25 Brazil's state-run oil
company, Petrobras, said on Friday that third-quarter profit
fell 39 percent as rising exploration and administrative costs
drove up spending while fuel subsidies choked revenue growth.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company, formally known as Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, said net income in the three months
ending Sept. 30 was 3.40 billion reais, missing the average 5.84
billion real ($2.68 billion) estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by
Reuters.
Net sales in the third quarter rose 5.3 percent to 77.7
billion reais, below the average analyst estimate of 78.7
billion reais. Net fuel and crude imports soared 57 percent
during the quarter to 425,000 barrels a day.
Brazil's government has not allowed Petrobras to raise
domestic fuel prices in line with international prices. Thus,
imported fuel is sold at a loss.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) fell 8.9 percent to 13.09 billion reais in
the quarter, short of the 15.6 billion real average estimate.
EBITDA is a measure of a company's ability to generate cash and
profit from operations.