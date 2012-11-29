RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 29 Brazilian state-led oil company Petrobras is importing 80,000 to 90,000 barrels of gasoline a day, an amount likely to rise in December and January, Chief Executive Officer Maria das Graças Foster told reporters Thursday in Rio de Janeiro.

Petrobras' Pasadena refinery in Texas is part of a package of U.S. assets that the company is trying to sell, although it has no timeline for when the plant may be sold, Foster added.