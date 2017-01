SAO PAULO Aug 8 The superintendent's office of Brazil's antitrust regulator Cade has recommended penalizing state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA for anti-competitive behavior on the natural gas distribution market, according to statement from Cade.

The case will now be tried before Cade's tribunal at a date yet to be determined. The complaint was made at Cade by rival natural gas distributor Comgas. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernadette Baum)