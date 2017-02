NEW YORK, May 17 (IFR) - Petrobras Global Finance is looking to sell a two-part US dollar benchmark bond on Tuesday, one of the banks leading the deal told IFR.

Active bookrunners BB Securities, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Santander set initial price thoughts on a five-year at 9% area and 9.25% area on a 10-year. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)