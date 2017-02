BRASILIA, April 19 Brazilian Energy Minister Edison Lobao said on Thursday that state-run oil company Petrobras's relations with the Argentine government were totally normal and the company could increase investments there.

The minister's statement, in response to a reporter's question, comes days after Argentina announced it would expropriate 51 percent of the oil company YPF, which is controlled by Spain's Repsol. (Reporting by Hugo Bachega; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)