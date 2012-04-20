UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
SAO PAULO, April 20 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras will invest $500 million in Argentina this year, Brazilian Energy Minister Edison Lobao said on Friday.
Lobao made the statement after meeting with Argentine Planning Minister Julio De Vido, the government-appointed administrator of YPF, to discuss the recent suspension of Petrobras' exploration concession in the province of Neuquen. (Reporting by Hugo Bachega; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Alden Bentley)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.