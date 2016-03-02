BRIEF-Cynata Therapeutics initiates formal regulatory engagement for U.S. market
* Cynata expects to receive FDA's written advice arising from pre-ind meeting by July 2017.
SAO PAULO, March 2 The board of Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro Sa has approved the start of exclusive negotiations to sell its stake in Petrobras Argentina to Pampa Energy, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.
In a separate filing, the company said its board had approved the start of a competitive process to sell rights to explore and develop a group of onshore oil fields, along with related assets, without naming possible buyers. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Priscila Jordao Editing by W Simon)
WASHINGTON, April 18 The U.S. Department of Commerce said on Tuesday it was launching investigations into whether imports of carbon and alloy steel wire rod from certain countries are being dumped and/or subsidized.