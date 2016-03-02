SAO PAULO, March 2 The board of Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro Sa has approved the start of exclusive negotiations to sell its stake in Petrobras Argentina to Pampa Energy, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

In a separate filing, the company said its board had approved the start of a competitive process to sell rights to explore and develop a group of onshore oil fields, along with related assets, without naming possible buyers. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Priscila Jordao Editing by W Simon)