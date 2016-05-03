WRAPUP 2-Tensions grow on Korean peninsula ahead of "big and important event"
* S.Korea expects to be told of any pre-emptive strike on North
SAO PAULO May 3 Brazil's state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday it concluded the sale of a 67.2 percent stake in Petrobras Argentina SA to Argentina's Pampa Energia for $892 million, according to a securities filing.
Petrobras also sold all of Petrobras Chile Distribucion Ltda to Southern Cross Group for about $490 million, the company said. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* S.Korea expects to be told of any pre-emptive strike on North
BEIJING, April 13 Ford Motor Co said on Thursday that its China vehicle sales fell by 21 percent in the first quarter compared with a year ago, after a tax cut on small-engined vehicles was rolled back.