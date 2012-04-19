* Energy minister says Petrobras may invest more in
Argentina
* Petrobras lost concession in Neuquen province this month
* Petrobras ops in Argentina include production and refining
BRASILIA, April 19 Brazilian Energy Minister
Edison Lobao said on Thursday that state-run oil company
Petrobras's relations with the Argentine government
were "totally normal" and the company could increase investments
there.
The minister's statement, in response to a reporter's
question, comes days after Argentina announced it would
expropriate 51 percent of the oil company YPF, which
is controlled by Spain's Repsol.
Despite the minister's comments, Petrobras chief executive
Maria das Gracas Foster will meet an Argentine government
representative on Friday to discuss the loss of the Veta
Escondida concession the company was stripped of this month.
Local authorities in the Neuquen province where the
concession is located said Petrobras had failed to invest
sufficiently. Techint Group's Tecpetrol and Argenta Argentina
also lost rights. See:
Argentina's aggressive seizure of a controlling stake in YPF
has drawn condemnation from Madrid to Washington and sparked
warnings that investors could shun Latin America's No. 3
economy. For related stories on YPF, see:
Petrobras has stakes in 19 producing oil projects in
Argentina and in 14 exploratory areas.
In Argentina, Petrobras is both an oil producer and a
distributor of gasoline and other refined products. It has had a
presence in the country since 1993 and produced 102,000 barrels
of oil equivalent per day in 2011.
The company has oil and gas refining operations in
Argentina, where it also operates a 285 megawatt hydroelectric
dam and has a stake in a 1,700 km oil duct.
(Reporting by Hugo Bachega; Writing by Reese Ewing and Peter
Murphy; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Jim Marshall and Sofina
Mirza-Reid)