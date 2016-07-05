(Rewrites to include sources assessment of Petrobras fields
offered for sale)
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 4 Petrobras' plans to sell
'junk' oil fields off the coast of Brazil's Sergipe and Ceara
states will do little to boost the economic prospects of the
regions, hampered by company cutbacks and delays at larger
discoveries nearby, sources said on Monday.
Brazil's state-owned oil company on Monday said it plans to
sell nine shallow-water oil fields that produce a total of
13,000 barrels of oil and equivalent natural gas a day from
multiple wells.
Furthermore, the sale of the fields, among Brazil's oldest,
will not significantly cut the debt of Petroleo Brasileiro SA
as the company is formally known, the sources said.
Petrobras' $126 billion of debt is the largest in the world oil
industry.
Not only do the fields produce very little oil or natural
gas compared to other Petrobras assets, the sources said, their
age will require substantial investment to maintain commercially
viable output, a situation made more difficult by oil prices
near decade lows.
Additionally, the ageing wells come with large future costs
for safe closure under environmental and other laws.
"The fields are junk," one of the sources said. "Unless
Petrobras shoulders the labor-related costs of selling the
fields and laying off workers and some of the shut-in costs that
will come sooner rather than later, the fields offer little
upside even though almost anybody can run them cheaper than
Petrobras."
The sources, who asked for anonymity because their dealings
with Petrobras are confidential, have either direct knowledge of
the fields up for sale or were briefed on the proposed sale on
Monday by Petrobras chief executive Pedro Parente.
Petrobras announced the sale hours after Parente met with
Sergipe officials to explain the company's cutbacks at
low-output onshore fields in the state.
He also addressed repeated delays in developing giant
offshore discoveries it owns with Indian companies Oil and
Natural Gas Corp and IBV Brasil Ltda, a 50-50 joint
venture between Bharat Petroleum Corp and Videocon
Industries Ltd, a source at the briefing said.
Earlier on Monday, Reuters reported that Petrobras told IBV
in April that oil output at the Sergipe offshore areas would be
delayed until 2022, four year later than promised. The Indian
partners have invested $2.1 billion in the giant deepwater
fields near the state.
The prospects owned by Petrobras and the Indians dwarf the
rapidly declining Sergipe onshore and shallow water fields and
are among the world's largest discoveries in decades. Sergipe
gets about a quarter of its industrial output from Petrobras.
"We're stuck," one of the sources said. "Petrobras is
cutting crucial investment and thousands of jobs in Sergipe and
can't or won't invest in new discoveries that could transform
people's lives here. The shallow water sales, even if they
happen, won't help much."
Parente has promised to sell or slash investment and sell
assets in underproducing areas to focus the company's limited
cash on the so-called "subsalt" region near Rio de Janeiro. Some
single wells in the subsalt produce 40,000 barrels a day, among
the highest levels ever seen in offshore development.
