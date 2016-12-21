BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
SAO PAULO Dec 21 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has appointed KPMG as its new auditing firm for three years starting in 2017, replacing PricewaterhouseCoopers, Petrobras said in a securities filing on Wednesday. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by David Clarke)
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.