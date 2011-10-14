* BG reported in talks to sell Brazil offshore assets
* Petrobras says has no confirmation of stake sale
* Petrobras has right of first refusal on some BG stakes
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 14 Brazilian state-led oil
company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) is interested in buying stakes in
oil fields held by BG Group BG.L if the British oil company
decides to sell them, Petrobras' chief executive said in an
interview with a local newspaper published on Friday.
Local media last week reported that BG may sell some of its
Brazil assets, which include stakes in the giant Lula and
Cernambi fields that together hold more than 8 billion barrels
of oil and natural gas equivalent, enough to provide all U.S.
oil needs for nearly 14 months.
Petrobras CEO Jose Sergio Gabrielli said his company would
exercise its right to buy up those stakes, though he clarified
he did not have any confirmation that a "farm out," or stake
sale, was in the works.
"Anything is possible, but if there were a farm-out, yes we
would exercise our right" of first refusal, he told newspaper
Brasil Economico.
A BG spokeswoman said the company does not comment on
market rumors.
A purchase of the BG stake could add to Petrobras' already
hefty $225 billion five-year investment plan focused on tapping
the ultra deep-water area known as the subsalt, an area the
size of New York state believed to hold at least 50 billion
barrels of oil.
BG holds a 25 percent stake in the BM-S-11 block where the
Lula and Cernambi fields are located, as well as a 30 percent
stake in the BM-S-9 block that holds the Carioca discovery.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth, editing by Dave Zimmerman)