RIO DE JANEIRO, March 19 Brazil's state-led oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said Tuesday that it and partners in the giant Lula offshore oilfield complex are in talks with a Brazilian-Dutch joint venture to lease two floating production ships to speed up new output.

Petrobras, as the Brazilian oil giant is known, BG Group Plc and Galp Energia SGPS SA are in talks with a group made up by Brazil's Queiroz Galvao Oil & Gas SA and SBM Offshore NV to hire two floating, production, storage and offloading platforms,

The large converted oil tankers known as FPSOs will be used to secure production from the Lula Alto and Lula Central portions of the giant Lula complex in the BM-S-11 block.

The block is believed to hold about 8 billion barrels of recoverable oil. That's enough to provide all oil needs in the United States, the world's largest consumer, for about 14 months, according the BP Plc's Statistical Review of World Energy.

The fields are expected to come on line in 2016.

Petrobras owns 65 percent of the area, BG owns 25 percent of BM-S-11 and Petrogal Brasil owns 10 percent. Petrogal Brasil is 70 percent owned by Galp and 30 percent by China's Sinopec .

Each platform will have the capacity to produce 150,000 barrels of oil a day and 6 million cubic meters of natural gas using 18 wells, 10 of which will produce hydrocarbons and eight of which will be used to inject water or gas into the field to maintain pressure and production.

The platforms are expected to have 65 percent Brazilian content in their construction, Petrobras said.

The FPSO for Lula Alto is expected to be delivered in November 2015 with output starting in January 2016. The one for Lula Central is expected to be delivered in January 2016 and begin production in March 2016.