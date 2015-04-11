SAO PAULO, April 10 The assets management unit of Brazilian bank Bradesco has proposed two candidates for seats on the board of the state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras.

Petrobras said in a filing on Friday that Bradesco Asset Management SA had nominated Eduardo Bunker Gentil and Otavio Yazbek as candidates for the board.

Gentil was executive director at the local investment bank Itau BBA as well as an executive director at Credit Suisse. Yazbek is an attorney in Sao Paulo and a director of regulation at the BM&FBovespa commodities and stock exchange in Sao Paulo.

Petrobras said a vote for new board members will occur on April 29. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Alberto Alerigi Jr; Editing by Ken Wills)